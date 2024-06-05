What’s The Latest Deal With Sonic In New Hartford?

Is Sonic coming to New Hartford on Seneca Turnpike or not? What's the latest scoop?

The Daily Sentinel is reporting that Sonic will no longer be opening a location on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford.

"According to New Hartford Town Supervisor Paul Miscione, Sonic is pulling out of the venture due to too many difficulties in making the restaurant come to fruition.

The Daily Sentinel has reached out to Sonic for comment."

In March, it was reported that Sonic would be purchasing the property at 8483 Seneca Turnpike, and turning the current Dippin Donuts location, into a brand new Sonic. The property went on the market in June of 2023 for $1.2 million. For several months now, there has been a sale pending sign on the property.

The closest Sonic Drive-In location to Utica/Rome is Syracuse where there are two. One in Dewitt and another in North Syracuse.

