What to Buy and What to Skip This June
June is here, the kids are almost out of school, and summer is unofficially in full swing across Central New York. But before you go on a full-blown seasonal shopping spree, it’s worth knowing which purchases will actually save you money, and which ones are better off waiting a few weeks.
And don’t overlook the fun little celebrations that sneak up in June. These unofficial “holidays” can lead to serious freebies or surprise promos:
National Doughnut Day (June 6 this year): Expect free donuts from spots like Dunkin’ or your favorite local bakery.
National Sunglasses Day (June 27): A great excuse to snag that pair you’ve been eyeing, many eyewear brands run flash sales or BOGO deals.
Whether you're treating Dad or your grad, updating your beachwear, or just love the thrill of a smart buy, here’s your June guide to what to buy and what you should skip.
The Best (and Worst) Things to Shop for in June
