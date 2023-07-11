What the Bull! Rodeo Stampedes Into Upstate New York For 2 Days

The 2023 Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo presented by Don’s Ford will hit the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, August 4th and Saturday August 5th. The Utica Stampede, facilitated by Lucky E Rodeo Company, is an official American Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) event. This will be the third ever rodeo in Utica, New York.

The Utica Stampede spans two days and will feature eight different events: Bull riding, Bareback Horse Riding, Saddle Bronc Horse Riding, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, and Steer Wrestling. Approximately 30 bull riders, some of the best from across the Northeast, will compete for large cash prizes in each event. More information about other event amenities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets to the 2023 Utica Stampede are on sale now at on empirestatetix.com, in person at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office, or over the phone by calling 315-790-9070. Tickets to the event start at just $20 for a single day or $30 for a two-day pass. The start time for both days is 7 pm EST.

The Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo is presented by Don’s Ford and brought to you by the official beer of the event, Coors. Come enjoy the rodeo in Utica! Get your tickets at empirestatetix.com

Each day the Adirondack Bank Center will post a Bull Bracket challenge on their Instagram and Twitter feeds. Make sure you vote for your favorite Townsquare Media Bulls those days! The winning Bull gets to decide which local charity will receive a $1,000 donation. So make sure you check their social channels often.

