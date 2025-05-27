What No More Pennies Could Mean For New York

President Donald Trump announced plans in February to halt the production of pennies, citing the rising cost of minting them. The penny, a staple of American currency since its introduction in 1792, now costs more to produce than its actual value, more than three cents per coin. Ending production would save the United States $56 million a year.

The U.S. Mint's annual report for fiscal 2024 found that a penny cost 3.69 cents to make, and its production resulted in a loss of $85 million for the Mint.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced last week the decision to cease production. Production of the last batch of pennies has already begun, with production suspected to end early in the year in 2026. Pennies will still retain their value for transactions “indefinitely”. So, if a customer wants to use pennies to pay for a transaction, most retailers will likely allow them.

The End of the Penny: What New Yorkers Can Expect with the Elimination of the One-Cent Coin

Here's what the disappearance of the penny will mean for New Yorkers.

1. Cash Transactions and Rounding Rules

Clay Banks/Unsplash Clay Banks/Unsplash loading...

One of the first noticeable changes will be price rounding. Small businesses will need to adjust their pricing to round up to the nearest nickel.

Read More: Americans Say They Can’t Stand the New York Accent

Imagine grabbing your $1.99 coffee at your favorite deli, only to realize you have to pay $2.00 instead. It's just a penny, but it will add up. Over time, those pennies that once cluttered up your pockets will be gone, and consumers will see prices slightly rounded, particularly in places that still rely on cash payments.

2. Coin Collection Culture

Acton Crawford/Unsplash Acton Crawford/Unsplash loading...

New Yorkers are no strangers to quirky traditions. While the rest of the country might wave goodbye to their loose change, many in the Empire State have developed a deep appreciation for collecting coins, especially those with historical significance. The penny’s removal could spark a new frenzy in coin collectors’ circles. Rare pennies, especially older ones, will likely see a boost in interest as collectors rush to grab their last batch before the coins are no longer available from the U.S. Mint. Expect antique shops and flea markets across the state to offer up "vintage" pennies at inflated prices.

For those less inclined to collect, there might be a trend of hoarding pennies as keepsakes, whether for their nostalgic value or as part of the love for preserving unique, local history.

3. Impact on Local Businesses

Karen Z/Unsplash Karen Z/Unsplash loading...

Businesses that still operate on cash-only transactions, like some neighborhood pizzerias or food trucks, will have to figure out how to deal with the round-up issue. Some might even choose to stop accepting cash altogether, accelerating the already growing trend of digital payments.

Read More: How to Price Garage Sale Items in Central New York

For others, like laundromats, parking meters, and vending machines, the penny’s loss could lead to temporary confusion while the machine's software gets updated.

4. Effects on Charity and Tips

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Charitable donations often rely on spare change, with many nonprofit organizations and street performers using penny jars to collect donations. The penny’s demise could lead to a shift in how these collections happen. And penny drives that collect loose change for local causes might need to rethink their strategy, possibly encouraging rounding up to the next nickel or dollar.

5. Good Luck Charm

Abigail Low/Unsplash Abigail Low/Unsplash loading...

Pennies are still widely regarded as lucky, and you can toss them into fountains or wells to make a wish (or just enjoy the tradition). They’re also used for luck in a lot of superstitions, like finding a penny on the ground and picking it up for good fortune!

6. Coin Toss Drama

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Forget flipping a penny to make decisions, now people may have to start flipping nickels or dimes.

7. B1G1 For a Penny

Justin Lim/Unsplash Justin Lim/Unsplash loading...

Say goodbye to all those buy one get one for a penny sales. They'll now be buy one get one for a dollar.

8. Penny Slots

Amit Lahav/Unsplash Amit Lahav/Unsplash loading...

If you're visiting a casino that still has penny slot machines, use up your collection of pennies because you'll be saying goodbye. Some vintage penny arcade machines are still around, and you can use your pennies to play these old-school games.

9. Checking Tire Tread Depth

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Use the “penny test” by inserting a penny (Lincoln’s head down) into your tire tread; if you see all of Lincoln’s head, it’s time for new tires.

10. Souvenir Pressed Pennies

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Many tourist spots have penny-press machines that squash and engrave pennies into collectible keepsakes. You put your penny and 2 quarters in the machine, pick your design and out comes a magnificent flat penny.

11. Science Experiments

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Using vinegar or ketchup to clean pennies is a common science experiment for kids. While stacking pennies with wet paper and aluminum foil can create a small electrical charge similar to a battery. Pennies are sometimes used in a DIY silver cleaning method, where you use a penny in a solution with salt and vinegar to clean tarnished silver. It’s a fun, old-timey trick, though the effectiveness may vary!

12. Penny Decor

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Say goodbye to tabletops decorated with penny mosaics. These projects have offered a creative way to repurpose loose change into stunning art. However, as the cost of minting pennies continues to outpace their worth, the beloved penny decor will likely become a thing of the past.

Read More: Is New York State the Next Big Player in Crypto?

The Future of the Penny in New York

Whether we’re rounding up prices or keeping our penny collections in a box for posterity, the truth is that the end of the penny will likely have both small and big effects on the everyday New Yorker. While the change might seem minimal in the grand scheme of things, it’s clear that the penny’s absence will leave its mark on New York's culture, economy, and traditions.

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC Gallery Credit: Kaylin



