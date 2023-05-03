What Does a California Castle Have to do with NY State?

What Does a California Castle Have to do with NY State?

Carol Lee, Canva, Envy McKee

Ever heard of Hearst CastleIt's probably one of the most architecturally significant structures in California. With its Taj Mahal vibes, Hearst Castle is considered by Architectural Digest to be one of the 13 most significant castles in the U.S. Did you know there were so many actual castles in the land without a monarchy?

via GIPHY

Potentially one the most interesting features about Hearst Castle, besides its Mediterranean Revival style,

loading...

 

utterly iconic Roman indoor swimming pool,

loading...

It's equally iconic outdoor swimming pool

loading...

the fact that it exists at all because a woman designed it--

Happy Dance GIFfrom Happy GIFs

is the fact that it has a deep connection with the state of New York. In fact, one might argue that Hearst Castle wouldn't exist at all, if not for its builder's New York Roots.

Hearst Castle is about 90,000 square feet of fabulous, built between 1919 and 1947 as a collaboration between iconic architect Julia Morgan and William Randolph Hearst Sr. on a tract of land in San Simeon, California that Hearst Inherited and expanded to the tune of over 250,000 acres.

Hearst Castle Connection to New York

The Hearst name is known for its nearly ubiquitous reach in publishing which started with William Randolph Hearst in 1887, an inheritance, New York Journal and yellow journalismIt's a super involved story that includes intrigue, public drunkenness, an extra marital tryst, politics, failed political aspirations, a media monopoly, crazy parties, Hitler/Nazi sympathies, and the movie Citizen Kane. Serious.

Some light reading about W.R, Hearst.

Hearst Tower photo courtesy of Canva
loading...

FYI, Hearst (Communications), founded by WR Hearst, which (still) operates from Hearst Tower in Manhattan, owns a few dozen newspapers, has stake in two networks via Disney and operates 30+ well-known magazines including O Magazine, Elle, Cosmopolitan, House Beautiful, Harper's Bazaar, Car and Driver and plenty more.

 

Inside Derek Jeter's New York Castle Compound

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter placed his spectacular New York castle compound on the auction block after several years of being listed for sale with no buyers.

New York Mob Boss John Gotti's Abandoned Mansion with Secret Room Discovered!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

NY mob boss John Gotti's mansion sits abandoned in Old Westbury with many possessions still inside. The Gotti compound boasts a main house, a pool/guest house, a garage, a horse stable with an unfinished in-law apartment, an overgrown basketball court, and a triple-level hot tub/pool/swim-up bar. This was the mansion that Gotti's daughter Victoria called home with her 3 sons John, Carmine, and Frank. They filmed the reality show "Growing Up Gotti" here for 3 seasons in 2004 and 2005. After the feds raided the mansion in 2016, it has laid dormant with a lot of possessions left behind. What trespassers found was something no one expected. A hidden room behind a built-in bookshelf. Check it out!

 

 

Filed Under: Architecture
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR