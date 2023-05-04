What Central New Yorkers Can Do About Weather Depression

What is Weather Depression?

Weather Depression is a real thing. It's the inexplicable sadness that happens when the sun stays away because of extended periods of rain or snow or because winter doesn't seem to know when enough is enough. Weather Depression is actually called Seasonal Affective Disorder, aka SAD. Which is fancy way of saying "I wish I had a Harry Potter wand that could instantly make the sun appear".

According to the Mayo Clinic website:

SAD is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons — SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. If you're like most people with SAD , your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody. These symptoms often resolve during the spring and summer months. Less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer and resolves during the fall or winter months.

What Are Some Symptoms of SAD?

According to the National Institute of Mental Health:

Symptoms of major depression may include:

Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Experiencing changes in appetite or weight

Having problems with sleep

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Having low energy

Feeling hopeless or worthless

Having difficulty concentrating

Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide

For winter-pattern SAD, additional specific symptoms may include:

Oversleeping (hypersomnia)

Overeating, particularly with a craving for carbohydrates

Weight gain

Social withdrawal (feeling like “hibernating”)

What Does Treatment for SAD entail?

Traditional treatment for SAD may include light therapy (phototherapy), psychotherapy medications and self-care modalities that include eating whole foods and engaging in daily exercise. Other tips include:

Keep your house well lit

Sit closer to bright windows both at home and in office

Take a walk outside each day

Exercise regularly

Eat a well-balanced diet

Stick to your treatment plan

Practice relaxation techniques such as yoga, tai chi and meditation

Practice music or art therapy

Get Immediate Help

If you or someone you know is in immediate distress or is thinking about hurting themselves, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You also can text the Crisis Text Line (HELLO to 741741) or use the Lifeline Chat on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.

