Your Worst Week Ever Has Arrived In New York

We aren't even going to sugar coat it- this next week across New York State will suck. Here's why it'll be your worst week ever.

Keep scrolling for your full tarot horoscope forecast.

This week we decided to not only blend our inner Stevie Nicks together with tarot cards, but we decided to channel that one awkward woman at the bar expecting you to buy drinks for her because she knows the zodiac signs. Meaning, we wanted to provide some guidance, humor, and a song of the week to channel based off of the messages. Here's your outlook for the week of November 10th through November 16th 2024.

This is suppose to be educational, funny, witty, ridiculous, and more. Why? Because this author literally gets paid to write this, and his side hustle is the psychic business.

Maybe you've heard of zodiac signs, or you've literally lived under a rock your entire life. Maybe you're lucky enough to see that one girl from high school online live and die by them. Is Mercury in Retrograde? Not currently, but her quick pyramid scheme heath scam sure is. Take a look at this list, it'll show you the date range of each sign. If your birthday falls into that date range, that's how you will know what sign calls to you:

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pisces: February 19 – March 20"

The zodiac signs were decided based on ancient astronomy and astrology, particularly by the Babylonians around 3,000 years ago. Why? Because they didn't have Google to search if they should go to Urgent Care or not due to their bleeding arms. They divided the sky into 12 sections, each corresponding to a constellation that the Sun appears to pass through over the course of a year. These constellations were linked to different personality traits, forming the basis of the astrological signs we use today. The signs were also influenced by Greek and Roman mythology. Some how today we still use these signs today to justify how crappy a situation is that we are going through.

Keep scrolling for your full tarot forecast.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot. It has mermaids and all sorts of underwater themes:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can learn more when you search Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ.

Here's your outlook for the week of November 10th through November 16th 2024. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then. Hopefully you get a good laugh, and some interesting knowledge.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Free Tarot Horoscope- November 10th - November 16th 2024 We aren't even going to sugar coat it- this next week across New York State will suck. Here's why it'll be your worst week ever.

Keep scrolling for your full tarot horoscope forecast.

This week we decided to not only blend our inner Stevie Nicks together with tarot cards, but we decided to channel that one awkward woman at the bar expecting you to buy drinks for her because she knows the zodiac signs. Meaning, we wanted to provide some guidance, humor, and a song of the week to channel based off of the messages. Here's your outlook for the week of November 10th through November 16th 2024.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Free Tarot Horoscope- November 3rd - November 9th 2024 Here's your outlook for the week of November 3rd through November 9th 2024. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Free Tarot Horoscope- October 27th - November 2nd 2024 As we head into the end of October and beginning of November, check out your free tarot horoscope for October 27th through November 2nd 2024.

For Entertainment Purposes Only Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler