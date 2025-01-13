Over the past few days, residents around New York have been alarmed by reports from their iPhone weather apps showing hazardous air quality levels. Many have speculated that the source of this poor air quality could be wildfire smoke from California making its way across the country. However, this is not the case. The issue appears to be related to a glitch within the iPhone’s default weather app, and not actual pollution.

What Is Causing Weather Apps To Report Hazardous Air Quality

Why Are Weather Apps Glitching?

One possible explanation for the confusion comes from a malfunction with air quality sensors. The D.E.C. sensor, which provides real-time air quality data, seems to have not been reporting any data in recent days. This has likely led to inaccurate readings being displayed on weather apps that rely on this sensor's data to generate air quality reports. Without updated information from the D.E.C., weather apps are left to default to outdated or erroneous data, which in this case, shows hazardous levels of air pollution.

What Is Happening with California Wildfire Smoke?

While the wildfire season in California has caused extensive air quality problems on the West Coast, it’s important to note that the smoke from those fires is not responsible for the hazardous air quality reports in Central New York. The prevailing winds in the region, coming from the northeast, have been pushing the smoke southward or out to sea, far away from New York State.

As such, there is no direct link between the California wildfires and the incorrect air quality data being reported in the weather apps. The glitch is isolated to the iPhone's default weather app and not an indication of an actual pollution event.

