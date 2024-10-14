If you're wondering why people across New York State are stocking up on WD-40 for Halloween, you're not alone. Here's the reason why:

Each Halloween, everyone tries to fill your newsfeed with tips on how to make your pumpkins aka your Jack-o-lanterns last longer once you carve them. Get ready to hear the craziest tip on the internet- WD-40. Yes, WD-40. I mean, why not try it right? Is there any truth to it? Their official website even has the tip:

After you’re done carving, spray your pumpkin with a light coating of WD-40® Multi-Use Product. Not only does it grant extra shine, but the coating will help the pumpkin last a bit longer and delay the onset of decay. Be sure not to spray near a lit candle and wipe away any excess liquid with a cloth or rag."

WD-40 is also used to prevent wasps from building nests or spiders in your window sills or doors. So, WD-40 is effective at keeping away bugs that want to munch on your pumpkin, too.

Yes, they are truly suggesting that if you spray your pumpkins with WD-40, it'll make them last longer. Who would have known you could use it on other things than rusty bike chains or metal.

Keep in kind according to Good House Keeping, carved pumpkins last between 3 to 5 days:

Here’s why: After you cut into a pumpkin's thick, tough skin, bacteria and fungi begin to break down the inside."

If spraying your pumpkin with WD-40 seems crazy, they do offer other tips online here.