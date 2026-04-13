A man from Upstate New York is facing multiple charges after a bizarre and disturbing incident in Albany County over the weekend.

According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Jubilee Road in Rensselaerville around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic dispute between family members.

47-year-old Anthony Pappalau of Waterford allegedly attempted to stab a male family member with a knife and struck him in the leg with a vehicle door before fleeing the scene.

Suspect Found by Police in Neighboring County

After leaving the scene, the suspect was later located and detained by Rotterdam Police in Schenectady County.

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According to investigators, he was wearing a cow costume at the time he was found.

Officials have not said why he was dressed that way, but did note that the behavior wasn’t entirely unexpected based on prior knowledge of the individual.

Charges Filed Following Arrest

The man was taken into custody and is now facing several charges, including:

Second-degree attempted assault

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He was arraigned in Rensselaerville Town Court on Sunday and has since been released.

Victim Declined Medical Treatment

The victim, whose name has not been released, reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene. Authorities also have not clarified the exact relationship between the two individuals.

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