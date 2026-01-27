If you’re planning to vote in a primary in New York this year, there is an upcoming deadline you should mark on your calendar.

New York has very specific deadlines for registering to vote and for changing your party affiliation. Miss them, and you could be shut out of voting in a primary, even if you show up on Election Day ready to go.

Party Affiliation Changes

If you want to change your party enrollment (or enroll in a party for the first time) so you can vote in a 2026 primary, the deadline is February 14, 2026.

That means your application must be received by your local Board of Elections by February 14. Not postmarked, but actually received.

This catches a lot of people off guard every election year, so it’s worth double-checking now instead of assuming you’re all set.

You can change your party enrollment using New York’s online voter registration portal, or a paper voter registration form.

Once that February deadline passes, you’re locked into your current party enrollment for that year’s primary. So, if you even think you might want to vote in a primary this year, double-check your party affiliation now, not in June when it’s already too late. A couple minutes today can save a lot of frustration later.

June 23, 2026 Primary Election Deadlines

To vote in the June 23, 2026 Primary Election, your registration must be in on time. Your application must be received by June 13, 2026. You can register in person at your local Board of Elections or at any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act.

But again, to vote in the primary, your application must be received by June 13, 2026.

November 3, 2026 General Election Deadlines

For the General Election, the deadlines shift later in the year. If you're registering by mail, applications must be received by October 24, 2026. The same goes for in-person registering.

Changing Your Name or Address

Moved recently? Changed your name? You’ll want to update that ASAP.

You can use the online registration portal, or a voter registration form.

As long as your change is received at least 15 days before a special, primary, or general election, it should be processed in time for you to vote in that election.

Canceling Your Voter Registration

If you need to remove your name from the voting rolls, New York requires a written letter sent to the local Board of Elections where you were registered.

Important note: This cannot be done by email. It must be a physical letter.

Voting Options & Ballot Deadlines

New York offers several ways to vote, including:

In-person voting

Early voting

Absentee voting

Military and overseas voting

Each option has its own deadlines, especially for mail-in ballots, so it’s worth checking ahead if you’re planning to vote early or absentee.

All official forms, deadlines, and local board contact info are available through the New York State Board of Elections.

