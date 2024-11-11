Meal Deals For Veterans Around Utica, New York
Veterans are being honored by several restaurants today for Veteran’s Day. Several discounts are available throughout Central New York for vets to take advantage of. Here are a few:
Restaurants Are Offering Veterans Day Discounts:
- 7-Eleven. Veterans and Active Military get a free coffee or a Big Gulp with 7Rewards.
- Applebee’s. Applebee’s is offering a free meal to veterans, active-duty military members, Reserves and National Guard members. Dine in and choose from meals on the Veterans Day Menu. Veterans can also get a $5 Bonus Card today. The coupon is valid on dine-in, to-go or delivery during a three-week window.
- Buffalo Wild Wings. With Id, active and retired armed services members, can get 10 free boneless wings and fries today. The offer is valid for dine-in orders as well as walk-in orders at Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations. Additionally, a 15% off discount is offered all year long for Vets.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free appetizer or dessert plus a free nonalcoholic drink while dining in at Carrabba’s, with ID.
- Cavallo's. Veterans and active military will eat free! Dine in to get a free pasta dinner with meatball or sausage.
- Chick-Fil-A: Veterans and active duty military members receive a free original chicken sandwich with valid ID.
- Chili’s. Vets and active military get a free entrée while dining in at Chili’s today.
- Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel is offering all veterans and active-duty service members a free Sunrise Pancake Special while dining in.
- Dave & Buster's. Dave & Buster’s is offering veterans and active military members a free entrée plus a $10 Power Card. Plus, military can save 15% on all food and drink purchases year-round, just show a valid veteran/military ID.
- Denny’s. Active and retired military get a free Original Grand Slam breakfast when they dine in at participating Denny’s locations between 5 a.m. and noon today. To get the deal, share a valid military ID or DD 214.
- Dunkin'. Active and retired military members get a free doughnut while supplies last (no ID required).
- Firehouse Subs. Veterans and active-duty military get a free combo (medium sub, drink and chips or a cookie) today.
- IHOP. Between 7 a.m. — 7 p.m., at participating IHOP locations, veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo while dining in.
- Little Caesars. Between 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. today, Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating Little Caesars locations across the country, when they show ID.
- Ninety-Nine. Veterans and active-duty military receive a free lunch entrée from opening – 5 p.m. when a meal is purchased with military ID.
- Olive Garden. Military members who dine, receive a free entrée from a special Veteran's Day menu featuring popular menu items.
- Outback Steakhouse. Active and retired military members and their spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage when they dine in and buy an adult entrée. Limited to one per table.
- Poppys Place. A free coffee and 20% off for all Veterans and Active Military.
- Red Robin: Active military members and veterans get a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, served with a bottomless side. The offer is only valid for dine-in at participating locations and isn't valid with other discounts. Modifications and other styles of Tavern Burgers are excluded. Valid with ID only.
- Red Lobster. Free shrimp & chips for active-duty military, reserves and veterans with proof of service.
- Sonic Drive-In. All customers can get half-price shakes today.
- Stathis Greek Restaurant & Gyro. Veterans will receive 20% off their meal.
- Starbucks. Veterans, service members and military spouses get a free 12-ounce brewed coffee hot or iced at participating Starbucks locations.
- Whataburger. Whataburger is giving veterans and active-duty military members a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee when they show up in uniform or share a valid ID. The offer starts today and will run all year long.
- White Castle. White Castle is giving veterans and active-duty military members who show a valid military ID a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal.
