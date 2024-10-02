What vehicle on New York roadways do you automatically judge the driver of?

We asked this simple question on social media and our station app and got several different answers.

When it comes to driving in Central New York, certain vehicles can spark automatic judgments. Yes, we shouldn't judge people, but let's be real......we do sometimes. One common target in our area is a large pickup truck, often associated with tailgating or aggressive driving. These trucks frequently spotted in more rural areas of Oneida or Madison County can be seen as gas guzzlers, and drivers may be stereotyped as overly macho or inconsiderate on the road. You hear the jokes all the time about drivers overcompensating for something...

On the flip side, drivers of compact hybrid or electric cars, like the Toyota Prius, may also face judgment. These drivers might be viewed as eco-conscious to the point of being self-righteous or slow drivers who impede traffic. Their attempts to save on gas are appreciated by some, but mocked by others.

Another vehicle that often attracts judgment in Upstate New York is the minivan, especially the older models seen in family-oriented areas like New Hartford or Rome. These vehicles are usually associated with parents juggling kids, soccer practice, and grocery runs. While practical, the minivan driver is often pegged as someone who's given up on the "cool" factor.

We decided to take the top answers from our social media and station app and share them with you. You can add to our list when you text us on our station app.

Top Vehicles New York Residents Judges The Driver Of What vehicle on New York roadways do you automatically judge the driver of? We asked this simple question on social media and our station app and got several different answers. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry