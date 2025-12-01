Big changes are happening on the Memorial Parkway as Utica officially breaks ground on a massive $2 million restoration of the Val Bialas Ski Center.

The Val Bialas Ski Center, named for the Utica-born Olympic speed skater who represented the U.S. in 1924, 1928, and 1932, first opened in 1954. For decades, it served as a beloved winter hub for families across the Mohawk Valley before closing in 2017.

What the $2 Million Project Includes

The restoration will install a brand-new snowmaking system, allowing the city to produce snow reliably throughout winter, something the center hasn’t been able to do since at least 2010. The project will also restore the ski-lift system, thanks in part to donated labor from Joe and Josh Amodio of New Age Hot Rods.

Read More: Make the Season Bright: Adopt a Local Child’s Wish in CNY

The goal: transform Val Bialas into a year-round destination offering hiking, biking, snowshoeing, skiing, and four-season outdoor recreation.

Calling All Certified Ski Patrollers

With renovations underway and the possibility of a 2025 winter reopening, the City of Utica is now searching for certified ski patrollers to help keep visitors safe on the slopes.

If you have current ski patrolling certifications and are interested in volunteering, the city wants to hear from you. Contact the Mayor’s Office at: 315-792-0100

Read More: The Thanksgiving Pizza Taking New York by Storm

Certified volunteers are essential to reopening the ski hill for public use. And with new snowmaking capabilities on the horizon, patrollers will play a critical role in making Val Bialas fully operational again.

A Community-Powered Comeback

From state funding to city crews to local volunteers donating their time, the Val Bialas restoration has been a full community effort.

If all goes well, Utica could see snowmaking equipment firing up this winter, and families gathering at the slopes once again for skiing, sledding, and winter fun.

Your Guide to the Hottest Cowgirl Christmas Style. Country music is hot, but western fashion is even hotter this holiday season. Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens