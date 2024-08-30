Celebrate Your Love Of Comics In Upstate New York

Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York in Utica this September.

The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 19th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

When Will It Take Place?

The 19th annual show will take place on Sunday, September 29th from 10AM to 4PM at Mohawk Valley Community College’s Alumni Center Building in Utica. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. You can find ticket costs online here.

What Can You Expect To See?

Featured guests include notable comic book artists and writers like Bart Sears and Val Semiks, who are renowned for their contributions to the industry. The event will also host the WNY Turtles cosplay group, paying homage to the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, sure to be a hit with younger attendees. These guests, along with others, will be part of the vibrant and family-friendly atmosphere at Uticon.

Here's a look at the guest list from the website:

WNY's Turtles - A TMNT-inspired cosplay group by Become the Hero. Val Semeiks - Renowned comic book artist known for his work on Conan, Lobo, Wolverine, and Justice League of America. Bart Sears - Veteran comic book artist with contributions to Captain America, Justice League Europe, and XO Manowar. Bill Anderson - Comic inker with credits including Silver Surfer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Andrew Cieslinski - Artist and co-creator of the graphic novel series Lacey & Lily. Dave Dellecese - Writer and co-creator of the graphic novel series Lacey & Lily. Matt Flint - Illustrator known for variant covers and his work in the artist anthology Robot Dream. Mike Gibson - Comic book writer and podcast host with works like The Amazing Shakes. Keith Haugen - Comic artist with credits in Ghost Investigator and Hudson Valley Zombie Apocalypse. G.B. MacRae - Author of fantasy novels like A Night in the Garden and the Avenzyre series. Len Mihalovich - Founder of Lenovations Press and creator of The Adventures of Track Suit Man. Phil Miller - Commercial illustrator with comic credits including Section 12 and Adventures of Track Suit Man. Joe Orsak - Comic artist known for The Adventures of Captain 'Cuse and work with AHOY Comics. Henry Rose - Illustrator and creator of original comics under "Hendo Comics". Dan Sopp - Author of The Eon Chronicles and The Vapor Files. Sean Usyk - Artist and educator specializing in fantasy and sci-fi illustrations. Dennis Webster - Author and paranormal investigator, co-creator of The Trust: Silent Scream Book 1.

You can check out the full list online here.

