Help Donate To Give Kids Shoes For Back To School In Central New York

Are you ready to lace up for a good cause?

Remember being a kid? Running, jumping, and splashing through the day without a single worry in the world? A carefree childhood can be an amazing time, but many kids in our area don’t have the security necessary to experience that.

Enter Kicks for Kids, a sneaker drive where YOU can help make a difference in the life of a local kid just by browsing Amazon and buying shoes from the curated wish list.

We’re partnering with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for this--the first annual Kicks for Kids Sneaker-a-thon--and we need YOUR help. Just browse through this wish list of children’s shoes and purchase a pair. That’s it! Amazon will deliver the shoes and together with The Neighborhood Center, we’ll make sure that they get to the feet of a child in need.

With the new school year just around the corner, it’s important that every child has the bare necessities. Don’t drag your heels, click here to shop online through Amazon and select some Kicks for Kids and make a difference today!

Where Can I Shop?

You can shop online through Amazon here.

Thank You!

We can't thank you enough for all of your donations to Kicks For Kids! We will update this page with the progress throughout the campaign.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on June 26th 2023, as we publish this article.

New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62: