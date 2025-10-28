Imagine this: pumpkins rolling, cracking, flying (in spirit at least), and our animal friends totally diving in. They’ll be using hooves, paws, claws, beaks and teeth for maximum pumpkin-play as zookeepers enrich their day with seasonal gourds placed in each exhibit. The pumpkins give each animals the chance to behave like animals: scratch, sniff, bite, roll, toss and explore in ways that stimulate both body and mind.

You’ll want to pick your favorite creature and plan your route: watch how each species interacts differently with their pumpkin prize throughout the day. Will the mighty lion tear it apart? Will the curious otters paddle with theirs? Who knows, but it’s going to be adorable, messy, and 100 % fall spirit.

Because Animals Deserve Fall Fun Too

Mark your calendars for a two-day pumpkin extravaganza at the Utica Zoo! On Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2, the zoo is hosting its annual Pumpkin SMASH, and trust us... you’ll have pumpkin to talk about. The zoo opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m. both days.

Read More: How Long Would You Last in a Zombie Apocalypse?

So gather your crew (kids, adults, pumpkin-enthusiasts of all ages), bring your camera, and join us at the Utica Zoo for a smashing good time. See you there… pumpkin!

Get our free mobile app

How to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin This fall, skip the grocery store bins and head to one of the local farms for a pumpkin that’s as fresh and unique as the season itself. Gallery Credit: Unsplash

Halloween Pet Safety Tips Halloween should be fun for the whole family, including the furry, feathered, and wild ones that share our neighborhoods. A little extra caution keeps everyone safe and lets you enjoy the best part: the candy, the costumes, and the community. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM



