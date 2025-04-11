Beaver Missing After Escaping Enclosure at Utica Zoo

There’s a new escape artist in town, and he’s got buck teeth and a love for twilight strolls. The Utica Zoo is looking for Cauliflower, their two-year-old male beaver who slipped out of his exhibit on Wednesday, prompting a full-scale (but non-emergency) response from staff and partner agencies.

Zoo staff were wrapping up for the day when they realized Cauliflower, named after the vegetable, had escaped from his enclosure. The Zoo immediately enacted a Code Blue, the official protocol used when a non-dangerous animal wanders off.

Cauliflower was briefly spotted near the Rotary Pavilion inside zoo grounds shortly after the alert was called. Since then, the search has been on, with staff setting humane live traps and trail cameras throughout the property’s 67 acres of woods, waterways, and streams. So far, though, Cauliflower remains at large.

The search effort has now turned into a community affair, with help from the Utica Police Department, the City of Utica, the DEC, USDA, Mohawk Valley Water Authority, Valley View Golf Course, 50 Forward at the Parkway Recreation Center, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and a local wildlife rehabilitator. But, the zoo is asking for help from its visitors too.

Beavers are crepuscular animals, meaning they sleep during the day and are most active at dawn and dusk, so if you’re out walking early or late and happen to see a furry swimmer in an unexpected place, the Zoo wants to hear from you. Tipsters can call or text 315-520-8010 with sightings or leads.

According to Zoo General Curator Jaymi Gregory, Cauliflower is nearing his second birthday, the age when young male beavers naturally wander off to establish new territory or find a mate. So, this kind of solo adventure isn't very surprising.

In the meantime, Cauliflower’s two female siblings have been taken off exhibit while the Zoo reinforces the habitat.

