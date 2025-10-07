If you’ve ever thought about switching careers and stepping into the classroom, Utica University is making that dream a whole lot easier and more affordable.

The university announced 10 full-tuition scholarships for its Transitional B Apprenticeship Teacher Preparation Program, an accelerated pathway that helps professionals with a bachelor’s degree become certified K–12 teachers in less than a year.

A Fast-Track to Teaching With Pay and Perks

Here’s how it works: if you already hold a bachelor’s degree in the subject you’d like to teach (think English, Math, Science, or Social Studies), this program lets you become a full-time, transitionally certified teacher in under 12 months. While you’re teaching, you’ll continue working toward your master’s degree online through Utica University’s Educator Preparation Program.

Thanks to a $1.2 million New York State Education Workforce Development Grant, tuition and fees are 100% covered, plus you’ll receive a stipend while you train.

Helping Fill a Critical Need in Central New York

This initiative is part of a larger effort to tackle the growing teacher shortage in New York State, especially in areas like the Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery BOCES District, where qualified applicants will get preferred consideration.

Certification areas include:

Special Education

Technology (Pre-K–12)

Math

English

Sciences

Social Studies

World Languages (Grades 7–12)

Who’s Eligible

The scholarships are open to New York State residents with a bachelor’s degree who are ready to jump into teaching. Because there are only ten scholarships available, selection is competitive, and the university encourages interested applicants to apply as soon as possible.

How to Apply

The deadline to apply for the spring 2026 semester is November 1, but candidates are encouraged to apply early. For details on eligibility and admissions, email education@utica.edu or contact the Office of Admissions for an application at reorsino@utica.edu or (315) 792-3010

