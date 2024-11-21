Ladies, grab your favorite ugly sweater and lace up those running shoes because the 7th Annual Utica Ugly Sweater 5K is back! This fun-filled event is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with a little running, a lot of laughs, and a festive post-race party to remember.

Utica Ugly Sweater 5k

The race begins and ends at Pizza Boys in New York Mills (check out the map here), and features a 5K road course that’s beginner-friendly and full of holiday spirit. Whether you're Team Santa or Team Grinch, every participant receives a unique winter headband to rep their side, a custom Ugly Sweater 5K long-sleeve shirt, and a medal at the finishline to commemorate the day.

Ugly Sweater Awards

What’s a holiday event without an Ugly Sweater Contest? Awards will be given for the Best Ugly Sweater, Most Creative, and Most Funny, so go all out! Think tinsel, pom-poms, and maybe a battery-powered light or 98. You could walk away with bragging rights and a prize for your next holiday party.

The fun will then continue with a lively post-race party at Pizza Boys where runners can enjoy free food and beer specials courtesy of Southern Tier Brewery. They'll be able to mingle with fellow racers before the awards ceremony where recipients will be awarded by age group.

Even better, participation supports a great cause. Proceeds benefit the NY Mills High School PTSO.

Spots are limited to 300 runners, though! Dust off that sweater, rally your group and get to stretching. The event takes place on Sunday, December 15th.

