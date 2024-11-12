Thanksgiving is a time for family, football and if you grew up in my house - Black Friday planning. But, it’s also extremely stressful, especially if you find yourself hosting.

But honestly, it doesn’t have to be. There are options!

Take Out Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Utica And Rome, New York

Thanksgiving can be extremely stressful if you're not a great cook or if suddenly Great Aunt Sue with the egg allergy decided to RSVP…or was she lactose intolerant?

Don't stress, instead, channel your best Martha Stewart and leave the cooking to the pros.

Here's a list of restaurants around Utica that are taking Thanksgiving Orders. Place your order, pick it up (or get it delivered*), put it on your fancy china - and you don’t even have to tell a soul. I promise to keep your secret.

Take-Out Restaurants in Utica for Thanksgiving

The Trackside Restaurant and Banquets

These sell out every year, so get your orders in early! Each dinner comes with a 14-16lb turkey cooked to perfection and ready to serve, half trays of stuffing and mashed potatoes, a quart of gravy and 10 dinner rolls with more options available.

Ocean Blue

A la Carte options - and so many! From turkey to fish, to ham and even crab cakes, Great Aunt Sue can definitely find something here! They have a ton of side options, desserts and even wine! They’ll deliver too if you’re unable to pick up.

Chanatry's Hometown Market

Chanatry’s has all the fixin’s to make Thanksgiving the most delicious on record. They have whole and fresh breast turkeys plus special holiday orders, from fruit platters and deli platters to gift baskets and crown roast.

Price Chopper

Price Chopper has a variety of options. They have a whole turkey option that includes 4 lbs. of mashed potatoes, 30 oz. of gravy, 2 lbs. of stuffing, green bean casserole - whether you like it or not, cranberry-apple-orange relish, 12 dinner rolls, and a choice of 8″ apple or pumpkin pie. That is enough to feed 8-10 people.

Anthony Amodio Catering

Food trays can be picked up or delivered from Anthony Amodio Catering. There are 2 or 4 person options available as well that includes sliced white and dark meat turkey, gravy, stuffing, red mashed potatoes, marshmallow maple yams, sauteed green beans, dinner rolls and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Feast & Festivites by O'Connor's

Options included are sliced white meat turkey with gravy or sliced ham with pineapple raisin sauce. Sides included are mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, green beans almondine, garden salad, rolls and butter. Meals will be available for pick up November 23rd.

The Original Kitty's

The full turkey dinner feeds 4-6 people and comes with a 14-16lb turkey, stuffing, gravy, rolls and mashed potatoes. Various a la carte items are also available.

Piggy Pats BBQ

Orders must be placed by November 21st for their smoked, bone-in turkey feast. Sides include mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sautéed fiesta corn with bell peppers, salad, fresh cranberry sauce, choice of dinner rolls or corn muffins, and pie.

Order Online From These National Brands

Did you know that you can get a lot of your meal delivered? Check out these options.

You can get a whole or sliced turkey (fully cooked!) shipped right to your doors, plus they have plenty of side options to pick from too like gruyère and garlic red mashed potatoes and sun-dried tomato truffle mac and cheese.

You can get a turkey and all the fixings online with Williams Sonoma. You can also just buy a turkey, or even just choose from their assortment of desserts.

HoneyBaked Ham Co.

Known for juicy honey-baked hams, did you know they also offer honey-baked turkey? You can also stock up on sides for a full Thanksgiving meal that you can order online for delivery.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel offers its Heat n' Serve family meals that serve up to 10 people. The Heat n' Serve Feast includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, gravy, cranberry relish, two sides and pie.

Popeye's

The cajun style turkey from popeye's can be delivered (or picked up) frozen right to your door just in time for the holidays.

Denny's

Participating Denny's will take pre-orders for their heat and serve Turkey and Dressing Dinner Bundle from November 17-22. Each dinner comes with a roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and more.

Each box serves 8 to 10 and comes in a variety of options from a box with a baked ham, a Classic Thanksgiving Box and even a Vegetarian Holiday box. You can also add various sides including a charcuterie board.

You can pick from their Turkey + Sides Box that serves 8-10 people or the Beef Tenderloin Sides Box which feeds 4-6 people. But, order soon because these sell out!

Nueske’s

Nueske's specializes in smoked meats and they'll send you a mouthwatering honey-glazed turkey breast or an applewood-smoked boneless turkey breast for your Thanksgiving meal.

More than just steaks, they'll mail a juicy whole-basted turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Get a wide selection of Thanksgiving meats and side dishes. You can even get a turducken.

Dinners include turkey breast with a cornbread and sausage stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Know Any Other Places?

If you know of any other restaurants or businesses with take out orders, you can text us on our station app.