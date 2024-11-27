Utica’s own Sofronio Vasquez is making waves on Season 26 of The Voice. Last night he was able to secure his spot in the Top 8 to advance to the highly anticipated Live Shows. Sofronio represents Team Bublé.

Who is Sofronio Vasquez?

Originally from Misamis Occidental in the Philippines, Sofronio moved to Utica 2 years ago and has brought his powerful voice and unique style to every performance. During the Playoffs, he wowed both the audience and the judges with a stunning rendition of Roy Orbison’s “Crying,” earning him a standing ovation from his coach, Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé.

Sofronio expressed his gratitude on social media after advancing, writing, “I made it to TOP 8! Now it’s in your hands, America… Thank you, coach @michaelbuble. Not wasting this chance! #TeamBublé all the way.”

His journey on The Voice has been remarkable. During the Blind Auditions, Sofronio earned the rare four-chair turn. Ultimately, he chose Team Bublé, a decision that’s paid off as he continues to impress week after week.

But now, it’s up to the viewers to determine if Sofronio will continue his journey to the finals. It's up to you Utica to show up for Sofronio and get those votes in!

Who's in the Top 8?

Sofronio will face off against seven other talented artists, including Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace of Team Gwen, Jeremy Beloate and Christina Eagle of Team Snoop, and Adam Bohanan and Danny Joseph of Team Reba.

Will Sofronio’s powerful voice carry him to victory? It's up to you, Utica.

