Seven schools in the Utica City School District are getting a major boost to their library collections thanks to a nationally recognized literacy grant program.

The district announced that seven UCSD schools were selected to receive grants through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. Each school received $5,000, bringing the district’s total funding to $35,000.

Which Utica Schools Received the Library Grants?

The following schools were selected to receive the funding:

John F. Hughes Elementary School

Kernan Elementary School

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Watson Williams Elementary School

Senator James H. Donovan Middle School

Thomas R. Proctor High School

According to the district, the grants will help schools update and expand their library collections while increasing student access to both print and digital learning resources.

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Utica Schools Selected for Prestigious National Library Grants

This year, the Laura Bush Foundation awarded more than $1 million in grants to 220 schools across 38 states. Schools were selected through a competitive application process focused on supporting high-needs student populations and improving access to books and educational resources.

About the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries was established in 2002 and helps schools across the country improve and modernize their library collections.

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Since the program began, the foundation has awarded more than $24 million to over 4,200 schools nationwide.

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