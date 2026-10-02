Got an old TV collecting dust, a drawer full of outdated electronics or a pile of paperwork you've been meaning to shred? Here's your chance to get rid of it all for free.

A free electronics recycling event is coming to Utica, and it's about more than just getting rid of old gadgets. You can also safely dispose of unwanted medications, shred confidential documents and donate old cellphones to a good cause.

When and Where Is the Free Recycling Event?

New York State Senator Joseph Griffo is hosting the free event on Saturday, October 17, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Oneida-Herkimer Recycling Center, located at 824 Sewage Plant Road in Utica.

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Residents can drop off old electronics, including televisions, computers and other devices that may have been taking up space around the house.

A complete list of accepted electronics is available on the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority website.

Free Document Shredding and Prescription Drug Disposal

Have old bills, bank statements or other paperwork with personal information? Confidata will be on-site offering free confidential document shredding.

There's a limit of three boxes per vehicle, and commercial shredding will not be accepted.

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The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will also collect unused or unwanted prescription medications for safe disposal. However, needles and other sharps will not be accepted.

Give Your Old Cellphone a New Purpose

Before you toss that old cellphone sitting in your junk drawer, consider donating it.

Cellphones collected during the event will benefit Cell Phones for Soldiers, an organization that helps military members and veterans stay connected with their loved ones.

Previous recycling events hosted by Senator Griffo have collected more than 600,000 pounds of electronics, keeping old devices out of the waste stream. So, if you've been putting off cleaning out those closets, drawers or the garage, October 17 is a good excuse to finally tackle the clutter.