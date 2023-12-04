Download The Utica Proud App- Navigate Christmas Shopping
Be proud to eat, shop, and love Utica this holiday season. How? All through one app.
Finding meaningful gifts, treats, and experiences is the common goal this time of year. Especially, if someone is coming back home from out of the area. There is no better place to seek such personal holiday treasures than through local businesses in the area. How can you do this easily? With the Utica Proud App.
For small businesses, the holiday season can be the most important time for them, both financially and creatively. Utica is proud to have a variety of local businesses that put genuine love and effort into the products they sell, especially during the season of giving! Let CNY’s very own Utica Proud App navigate your Christmas shopping needs and experiences this holiday season.
Utica Proud uses the app to connect app users with locally owned and independent businesses near them. App users are rewarded with Halfmoons which they can then redeem at other eligible businesses on the app! A win-win for all!
The City of Utica has made it easier than ever to be fully immersed in all the city has to offer; staying Utica proud and supporting the local economy can be a festivity that not only marks the holiday season but year-round through the Utica Proud App. The Utica Proud App is free to download and available in both Apple and Google’s app stores.
Through the app, discover and support local businesses and events in the Utica area. You will get app-exclusive offers and rewarded Halfmoons when shopping locally. With the holiday season among us, this is the best time to start exploring the Utica Proud App.
