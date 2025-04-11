Utica Police Warn Residents Of Scam Calls Asking For Donations

The Utica Police Department is alerting people of new scam phone calls targeting city residents, with fraudsters falsely claiming to represent local law enforcement or the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

According to officials, several community members have reported receiving suspicious calls asking for monetary donations on behalf of the Utica Police Department or its affiliated organizations. But police are warning, it’s a scam.

In a public statement, UPD made it clear that neither the department nor the PBA is currently soliciting any kind of donations and they’re urging residents to steer clear of these calls and never share banking information or send cash to unsolicited sources.

Scammers often use official-sounding language, fake caller ID numbers, and emotional appeals to trick people into handing over money or personal details. These kinds of impersonation schemes are not new, but they can be highly convincing, especially when they involve community organizations like the police department.

Here’s what to do if you get one of these calls:

Hang up immediately.

Do not provide personal or financial information.

Report the call to Utica Police or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The Utica Police Department encourages residents to spread the word, especially to vulnerable neighbors or relatives who might be more susceptible to these types of scams.

If you’re ever unsure about the legitimacy of a call claiming to represent the Utica Police Department, call the department directly for confirmation.

Report a Scam or Verify a Call:

Contact Utica Police: (315) 735-3301

Stay informed. Stay safe. Don’t let scammers cash in on your trust.

