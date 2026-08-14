Utica Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who was found dead near a homeless encampment off Burrstone Road last month.

The person was discovered on July 20, 2026, while Utica Police officers were assisting Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies with a sweep of the encampment.

Person Found During Sweep of Homeless Encampment in Utica

According to the Utica Police Department, officers were in the area at approximately 12:25 p.m. when they came across a person lying on the ground.

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As officers approached, they realized the person was deceased.

The Utica Fire Department responded and formally pronounced the individual dead. The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office was then contacted and took custody of the body.

Police say there is currently nothing indicating the death was the result of criminal activity.

Utica Police Release Photos of Tattoos in Hopes of Identifying Person

Nearly a month later, investigators are still working to determine who the person was.

The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is now asking the public for help and has released photographs of tattoos found on the deceased individual.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the tattoos and provide information that could help identify the person.

The department says its Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and is working with the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office on the identification.

Anyone With Information Is Asked to Contact Utica Police

Anyone who recognizes the tattoos or has information that could help investigators identify the person is asked to contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 315-223-3510.

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Police say identifying the individual could help provide answers to their family and loved ones.

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