Utica Shooting Ends In Building Crash, One Injured

Police are investigating a weekend shooting in West Utica after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that crashed into a building on Erie Street.

The Utica Police Department responded to the incident around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, following a ShotSpotter alert reporting multiple gunshots in the Dewitt Street area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

Inside the car, police found a man in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders transported the victim to Wynn Hospital for treatment but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later airlifted to a hospital in Syracuse.The victim’s current condition remains unknown.

Weekend Shooting: Ongoing Investigation

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody at this time. The Utica Police Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the shooting and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information is encouraged to help with the investigation. Tips can be shared by:

Calling the UPD Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3550

at Submitting an anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers

