Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?

Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no.

Does Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Movie?

Quick answer- No.

Does A Utica Show Up In A Hallmark Movie?

Quick answer- Yes.

Long Answer

So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

So what Utica is in a recent Hallmark movie?

Utica Illinois makes an appearance in the movie “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.”

Drone images filmed by Matthew Klein Films in Utica were featured during a Hallmark movie Sunday evening called “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.” Klein says he filmed the shots of Mill Street in Utica in January of 2021 for a different purpose but they ended up being licensed in the Hallmark production."

WLPO broke the news, that some how went viral in Utica New York. Sadly our Utica did not make the big screen this holiday season.

What's The Plot To A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe?

According to IMDB, the movie revolves around the character Annie Cooper. Annie has "big shoes to fill" when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother's small-town cookie company that is struggling and it needs her special touch to get it back on track:

That task gets more daunting when her grandmother's secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies."

You can watch clips from the movie online here.

