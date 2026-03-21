If you needed another reason to feel good about Utica… here you go.

The city has officially been named the largest “Trail Town” in New York State, and it’s a pretty big win. Not just for bragging rights, but for tourism, local businesses, and really, anyone who likes a good walk, bike ride, or day out that doesn’t involve sitting on their couch.

What Is a “Trail Town”?

Utica has been selected to join the Empire State Trail Town program, which highlights communities that are making the most of their connection to the Empire State Trail.

Basically, it means:

More focus on outdoor recreation

More visitors are coming through

More support for local businesses

More reasons for people to actually stop in Utica

And out of all the towns chosen so far… Utica is the biggest one yet.

Utica Named Largest Trail Town in New York State

This one actually makes a lot of sense if you’ve spent any time downtown lately.

Utica sits right along the trail and already has easy access to restaurants, hotels and places to stay. There is also plenty of arts, culture, and events. But also, the biggest factor might be the outdoor access near the Mohawk River and Harbor Point.

Read More: Boilermaker Road Race Opens Access Program for 2026 Runners

Now the goal is to connect all of that even better, so that someone biking on the trail can roll right into the city.

New York Names Utica a Top Trail Destination

The program will spend the next year working with Utica to improve trail access. The program will also work to strengthen connections to downtown and support local businesses. The plan is to also create a better experience for both residents and visitors.

The Town of Lyons also made the list this year, leaning into its historic Erie Canal charm and walkable downtown.

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