The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to expect daily lane closures along Interstate 790 and State Routes 5 and 49 in the City of Utica, beginning Monday, May 5. The work will take place between Edic Road and Leland Avenue and is scheduled to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

The closures are part of planned paving operations and will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should prepare for delays and follow posted signage and the direction of flaggers.

Here’s the expected lane closure schedule:

Monday, May 5 – Tuesday, May 6: Left lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions

Wednesday, May 7 – Thursday, May 8: Right lane closures in both directions; ramps may be affected with yield or stop conditions

Friday, May 9; Monday, May 12 – Tuesday, May 13: Shoulder closures in both directions

Wednesday, May 14 – Friday, May 16: Temporary ramp closures and lane narrowing from Edic Road to Leland Avenue

The NYSDOT asks all drivers to exercise caution and reduce speed in work zones, emphasizing that “lives are on the line” and reminding motorists to slow down and move over for highway crews.

For the latest travel updates, visit the NYS DOT website.

