Looking for a new job? The City of Utica is hiring, and you could walk away from an upcoming career fair one step closer to your next opportunity.

Whether you're looking for a career change, a job in public service or just want to see what's available, the city is hosting a career fair on Thursday, October 8, with several departments offering on-site interviews.

City of Utica Career Fair Details

The career fair will take place from 11 AM to 3 PM at Utica City Hall, located at 1 Kennedy Plaza, inside the Common Council Chambers.

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Job seekers will have the chance to meet directly with city departments, ask questions about available positions and participate in interviews right on the spot. If you're planning to attend, bring an updated resume and a valid driver's license.

What Jobs Are Available?

The City of Utica is looking to fill several positions across different departments, including:

DPW laborer

Parks laborer

Junior engineer

Paving inspector

Greenskeeper

Parking fee collector

Temporary laborer

Engineering secretary positions

Part-time laborer for the Youth Bureau's after-school program

Interested in Becoming a Police Officer or Firefighter?

Even if none of the current openings catch your eye, there may be another opportunity worth exploring.

Representatives from the Utica Police and Fire Departments will also be at the fair to answer questions and provide information about upcoming civil service exams.

The city is also highlighting an upcoming Firefighter-Paramedic civil service exam scheduled for January 9, 2027.

The career fair is an opportunity to explore different career paths, meet the people behind city departments and find out what it takes to land a job with the City of Utica.

Jobs That No Longer Exist Jobs You Can't Get Anymore Gallery Credit: Dubba G