JFK Middle School in Utica is currently being evacuated after what officials are calling an unverified threat.

According to the City of Utica, students and staff are being relocated to Hope Redeemer Church while authorities investigate.

Officials say the evacuation is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Police Conducting Full Sweep of Building

The Utica Police Department is on scene and conducting a full sweep of the school.

At this time, police say the situation is under control, but they have not released details about the nature of the threat.

Important Message for Parents

Parents are being asked not to come to the school or the relocation site while the situation is being handled.

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Officials say this is to allow emergency crews to safely manage the scene without added congestion or confusion.

Authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.