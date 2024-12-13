Central New York Outdoor Ice Rink Now Open For The Season

One of Central New York's favorite wintertime traditions has returned to the City of Utica for the winter.

The ice rink along the Memorial Parkway is now open for the winter season. Utica's outdoor rink welcomes the public for skating hours:

Fridays: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the City of Utica, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult while at the rink. For the adult community, designated skating times are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1:30PM. The Mayor of Utica reports that the city is excited to own the park:

“I would like to thank my staff and everyone that worked hard to get the rink up and running. We are now in a position that has allowed us to take full operational control and full ownership of everything needed to operate the rink,” the mayor added.

Skate rentals are priced at $5, with open skate also costing $5. Additionally, the City announced that extra hours will be offered during holidays and school breaks.

Mayor Galime States: “In a city with many popular traditions, I am happy to see new ones be created and being able to ice skate outside on the Parkway is one of them.”

Ice skating in New York, especially outside, is a cherished winter tradition. From iconic outdoor rinks like Rockefeller Center in New York City to charming local spots like Clinton Square in Syracuse, and of course now Utica's. With hot cocoa and cozy vibes often nearby, it's an experience that embodies winter fun.

10 Upstate Ice Skating Rinks to Take Your Family To Winter in Upstate New York means winter sports. Ice skating has been around for as long as Upstate has been around. Today we find rinks at resorts, in civic centers, in city parks and in open fields. Here is a list of 10 great places to take your families to this winter for a bit of fun on the ice! And as a bonus some of these rinks are in the most beautiful of places, like at the top of the mountain behind Mohonk Mountain House resort in New Paltz, or spread out along the frozen canals near downtown Buffalo. All are great. Have fun! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio