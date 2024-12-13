Central New York Outdoor Ice Rink Now Open For The Season
One of Central New York's favorite wintertime traditions has returned to the City of Utica for the winter.
The ice rink along the Memorial Parkway is now open for the winter season. Utica's outdoor rink welcomes the public for skating hours:
Fridays: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sundays: 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
According to the City of Utica, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult while at the rink. For the adult community, designated skating times are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1:30PM. The Mayor of Utica reports that the city is excited to own the park:
“I would like to thank my staff and everyone that worked hard to get the rink up and running. We are now in a position that has allowed us to take full operational control and full ownership of everything needed to operate the rink,” the mayor added.
Skate rentals are priced at $5, with open skate also costing $5. Additionally, the City announced that extra hours will be offered during holidays and school breaks.
Mayor Galime States: “In a city with many popular traditions, I am happy to see new ones be created and being able to ice skate outside on the Parkway is one of them.”
Ice skating in New York, especially outside, is a cherished winter tradition. From iconic outdoor rinks like Rockefeller Center in New York City to charming local spots like Clinton Square in Syracuse, and of course now Utica's. With hot cocoa and cozy vibes often nearby, it's an experience that embodies winter fun.
10 Upstate Ice Skating Rinks to Take Your Family To
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
Check Out These At Home Skating Rinks, Created By One Family in Rome, NY
Gallery Credit: Bil Keeler