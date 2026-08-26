If you live in Utica, you may want to take a quick look at your water before you toss that load of whites into the washing machine.

The Utica Fire Department is getting ready to begin its annual fall fire hydrant inspections, and the work could temporarily cause discolored water in parts of the city.

Utica Fire Hydrant Inspections Begin August 31

The Utica Fire Department will begin inspecting hydrants throughout the City of Utica on Monday, August 31. Crews will work in multiple sections of the city each day until every hydrant has been inspected.

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Inspections will take place Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. On Fridays, crews will work from 9 a.m. until noon. The city expects the inspections to be completed by Wednesday, September 30.

Why Your Water May Look Discolored

During hydrant inspections and flushing, sediment that naturally settles inside water mains can get stirred up. That means some residents, including those living on adjacent side streets, could notice their tap water looking brown, yellow or otherwise discolored.

Residents are being advised to check their water before drinking it or doing laundry. If your cold water is discolored, officials say do not use your hot water until the cold water runs clear. Using hot water while the water is discolored could draw that sediment into your hot water tank.

There Is No Boil Water Advisory in Utica

This is probably the most important part of the notice: there is NO boil water advisory.

Officials say the water supply is not contaminated, and normal water pressure will be maintained during the inspections.

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So, if you turn on the faucet and the water doesn't look quite right over the next few weeks, don't immediately panic. It may simply be related to hydrant inspections happening in your area.

Anyone with questions can contact the Water Authority at 315-792-0301.

Here Are Fire Safety Steps For Your Family These steps should be discussed and practiced with your entire family and anyone else who lives with you. Gallery Credit: Drew Kirby/Canva