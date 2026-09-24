If curling is one of those sports you get hooked on every time the Olympics roll around, you won’t have to wait for another trip to the Games to watch it. Professional curlers from around the world are coming to Utica January 28 through 31, 2027.

Rock League will bring its second season to NBT Bank Arena. Utica is one of just two U.S. stops on the league’s five-city schedule.

What Is Rock League?

Rock League puts a new spin on curling with six international franchises and mixed-gender teams. Each team has five women and five men, bringing some of the sport’s top players together for a faster-paced, team-based competition.

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The only American franchise, Frontier, is captained by Olympic medalist Korey Dropkin. If you’re new to curling, you’ll have some local help getting into it: about 60 volunteers from the Utica Curling Club are expected to be at the arena to help fans learn the game.

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

Rock League says full-event passes and weekend passes go on sale this Friday, September 25, at 10 a.m. at rockleague.com/tickets. A full-event pass covers all four days, Thursday through Sunday. A weekend pass covers Saturday and Sunday.

Single-game tickets will be announced later. The league’s ticket page currently lists the Utica event as “tickets coming soon,” so that’s the page to check when sales open. rockleague.com

Whether you already know what a peel is or you’re just curious why people are yelling at brooms, this is a chance to see the sport up close without leaving Central New York.