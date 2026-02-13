Utica Conversation Hearts We Actually Want This Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and while the rest of the country is out here with their basic “Be Mine” and “XOXO” candy hearts… we do things a little differently in Utica.
Because around here?
Love isn’t measured in roses.
It’s measured in riggies.
So if Utica made its own conversation hearts, here’s what they’d actually say:
If Conversation Hearts Were Made in Utica
Gallery Credit: Canva/TSM