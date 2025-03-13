Utica Children’s Museum Announces Opening Date—Here’s How to Be First in Line!
The wait is finally over! After months of anticipation, the all-new Utica Children’s Museum has announced its official opening date.
If you’ve been counting down the days, wondering when you and your little ones can dive into this brand-new, interactive wonderland, mark your calendars. Museum memberships are available NOW—with a bonus month if you sign up before April 30!
The Utica Children's Museum is Officially Opening - Everything You Need to Know
The museum team has been working tirelessly to bring 60+ custom-built exhibits to life. The museum will feature 6 new areas:
- The Climber – A massive two-story climbing structure inside the brand-new 4,000-square-foot rotunda.
- Seasons – A hands-on exploration of how weather changes throughout the year.
- World Market – Kids can shop, trade, and experience global cultures in a fun and interactive way.
- Build It Up – A dream zone for future architects, engineers, and Lego fanatics.
- Let’s Experiment – STEM Learning that focuses on creativity and problem solving.
- The Cove – A calming area to promote the importance of taking a break and bonding as a family.
The museum will also have a multi-purpose room for birthday parties and programming, plus a group meeting area inside the rotunda.
When Will The Utica Children's Museum Open?
- Now–April: Exhibit installation
- April: Training, safety checks & testing
- May 1: Grand Opening!
Membership Perks—Why You Need One ASAP
If you buy a museum membership by April 30, you’ll get 13 months for the price of 12—which means you score a whole extra month FREE!
- Unlimited FREE visits all year long
- Discounts in the gift shop
- Exclusive member-only events
- Reciprocal discounts at over 200 children’s museums nationwide (including The Strong Museum, Ithaca Sciencenter & MORE!)
Membership Pricing:
- Family ($140) – 2 named adults, any 2 children
- Family Plus ($160) – 2 named adults, any 4 children
- Family Premium ($200) – 2 named adults, any 6 children
Need extra adults on your plan? Add up to two additional named adults for $25 each—perfect for grandparents.
Friends of the Museum Memberships start at $500, offering extra perks like special recognition and helping fund programming like free admission days and mobile museum visits.
Ticket Prices & Hours
General Admission:
- Adults & kids: $15
- Children under 1: FREE
- Museums For All (with EBT card & ID): $3
Museum Hours:
- Wed-Sat: 10 AM - 4:30 PM
- Sun: 10 AM - 3 PM
Timed ticketing will be in place when the museum opens—so snag your membership by April 30 for first dibs on booking your visit!
More Fun Coming Soon!
Got a birthday party or field trip to plan? The museum will start accepting bookings in April for events happening in June and beyond. For more details & membership information: www.UticaChildrensMuseum.org
