Utica Children’s Museum Announces Opening Date—Here’s How to Be First in Line!

The wait is finally over! After months of anticipation, the all-new Utica Children’s Museum has announced its official opening date.

If you’ve been counting down the days, wondering when you and your little ones can dive into this brand-new, interactive wonderland, mark your calendars. Museum memberships are available NOW—with a bonus month if you sign up before April 30!

The Utica Children's Museum is Officially Opening - Everything You Need to Know

The museum team has been working tirelessly to bring 60+ custom-built exhibits to life. The museum will feature 6 new areas:

The Climber – A massive two-story climbing structure inside the brand-new 4,000-square-foot rotunda.

– A massive two-story climbing structure inside the brand-new 4,000-square-foot rotunda. Seasons – A hands-on exploration of how weather changes throughout the year.

– A hands-on exploration of how weather changes throughout the year. World Market – Kids can shop, trade, and experience global cultures in a fun and interactive way.

– Kids can shop, trade, and experience global cultures in a fun and interactive way. Build It Up – A dream zone for future architects, engineers, and Lego fanatics.

– A dream zone for future architects, engineers, and Lego fanatics. Let’s Experiment – STEM Learning that focuses on creativity and problem solving.

– STEM Learning that focuses on creativity and problem solving. The Cove – A calming area to promote the importance of taking a break and bonding as a family.

The museum will also have a multi-purpose room for birthday parties and programming, plus a group meeting area inside the rotunda.

When Will The Utica Children's Museum Open?

Now–April: Exhibit installation

Exhibit installation April: Training, safety checks & testing

Training, safety checks & testing May 1: Grand Opening!

Membership Perks—Why You Need One ASAP

If you buy a museum membership by April 30, you’ll get 13 months for the price of 12—which means you score a whole extra month FREE!

Unlimited FREE visits all year long

Discounts in the gift shop

Exclusive member-only events

Reciprocal discounts at over 200 children’s museums nationwide (including The Strong Museum, Ithaca Sciencenter & MORE!)

Membership Pricing:

Family ($140) – 2 named adults, any 2 children

– 2 named adults, any 2 children Family Plus ($160) – 2 named adults, any 4 children

– 2 named adults, any 4 children Family Premium ($200) – 2 named adults, any 6 children

Need extra adults on your plan? Add up to two additional named adults for $25 each—perfect for grandparents.

Friends of the Museum Memberships start at $500, offering extra perks like special recognition and helping fund programming like free admission days and mobile museum visits.

Ticket Prices & Hours

General Admission:

Adults & kids: $15

$15 Children under 1: FREE

FREE Museums For All (with EBT card & ID): $3

Museum Hours:

Wed-Sat: 10 AM - 4:30 PM

10 AM - 4:30 PM Sun: 10 AM - 3 PM

Timed ticketing will be in place when the museum opens—so snag your membership by April 30 for first dibs on booking your visit!

More Fun Coming Soon!

Got a birthday party or field trip to plan? The museum will start accepting bookings in April for events happening in June and beyond. For more details & membership information: www.UticaChildrensMuseum.org

20 Upstate New York Museums That Will Have Your Kids Saying, "Wow! That Was Fun! Can We Go Back?" New York State has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to museums. And we have featured many of them i previous galleries. This one takes a look at children's museums. Most kids will admit that a museum seems like an "old person thing to do." But these special places will have your kids saying, "Mom, can we go back? That was great!"

Here is a list of 20 New York State museums that kids and teenagers will enjoy to the fullest. They are all pretty much hands-on museums and all encourage interaction with the young visitors.

These museums lean heavy on hands-on science exhibits, play areas, and specialty programs for all ages. Take a look at this gallery and see which one fits your family's ages. From high school kids to programs geared to the littlest tykes you will find one that fits perfectly for your group. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Top Dog Breeds For Families With Kids Picking out a dog for your family isn't easy, but here are some great breeds that do well with kids. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents From Jay-Z and Blue Ivy to Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn, see 30 celebrity kids who look just like their famous parents. It might be harder to tell them apart than you would think.



