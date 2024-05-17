Utica Anime-Fest Is Coming To Central New York

Are you ready for an anime-packed day of excitement and fun? Look no further than the Utica Anime-Fest.

Utica Anime-Fest is happening on Sunday June 9th at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Utica. This convention will be a day of fun for anime enthusiasts, offering all sorts of activities and attractions for fans of all ages throughout the day.

The event will be held between 10AM to 5PM. Those who attend will dive head first into the world of anime, manga, and pop culture. You'll be able to shop at vendor booths stocked with anime merchandise, manga, collectibles, and art. It's the perfect opportunity to find that rare item for your collection.

One of the highlights of the event is the cosplay contest, which invites fans to showcase their creativity and craftsmanship when it comes to cosplay. Whether you're a seasoned cosplayer or a newcomer, the contest is open to all. They even offer fantastic prizes for the best costumes. It's a great way to celebrate your favorite characters and connect with fellow fans.

The festival also features special guest appearances by renowned voice actors Chuck Huber and Peter Kelamis. These guests will be available for panels, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities, providing fans with a chance to meet and interact with the voices behind their beloved characters.

Moreover, Utica Anime-Fest is a family-friendly event, with free admission for children, ensuring that fans of all ages can enjoy the festivities. You can check out the full schedule of packed events online HERE. Honestly though, there's something for everyone to enjoy, from interactive workshops to exciting games and activities.

Tickets are available for purchase online and at the door for $20.

