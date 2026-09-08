It may still seem a little early to start planning those fall drives, but Upstate New York’s colorful season will be here before we know it.

Even better, 2026 could deliver an especially beautiful fall foliage season. AccuWeather says Upstate New York is one of the most promising places in the country for vibrant leaves this year, thanks to a wet late spring and early summer followed by drier weather and cooler nights.

So, when should you plan that leaf-peeping trip? If you’re staying close to Utica, circle the second half of October on your calendar.

When Will Fall Foliage Peak in Utica?

Explore Fall’s 2026 forecast predicts Utica’s fall colors will peak between October 21 and October 27.

That means the weekend of October 24 and 25 could be one of your best opportunities to take a scenic drive, plan a fall hike or simply enjoy the view from your own backyard.

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Of course, Mother Nature doesn’t always stick to the schedule. Temperatures, rainfall and strong winds can all affect how quickly the leaves change, or how long they stay on the trees.

Old Forge Will Likely Peak Earlier

You won’t have to wait quite as long if you’re willing to take a drive north.

Old Forge is expected to reach peak color between October 9 and October 15. Indian Lake and Saranac Lake could peak even earlier, from October 5 through October 11.

Other Adirondack peak predictions include:

Mount Marcy: September 29 through October 5

Whiteface Mountain: October 2 through October 8

Lake Placid: October 3 through October 9

Tupper Lake: October 10 through October 16

Lake George: October 20 through October 26

This gives Central New Yorkers a pretty nice fall foliage strategy: Head north earlier in October, then enjoy peak colors around Utica later in the month.

When Will Leaves Peak Around Central New York?

Utica isn’t the only nearby community expected to shine in late October.

Cazenovia and Cooperstown are predicted to reach peak color between October 18 and October 24. Utica and Skaneateles should follow from October 21 through October 27.

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Farther west, Auburn and Green Lakes State Park are expected to peak from October 23 through October 29. Syracuse’s best color could arrive between October 24 and October 30.

If you miss those windows, Oswego and Fair Haven may hold onto peak foliage from October 27 through November 2.

More Peak Foliage Dates Across Upstate New York

Planning a longer fall road trip? Here are a few more projected peak windows:

Lowville: October 17 through October 23

Watertown: October 19 through October 25

Saratoga Springs: October 22 through October 28

Albany and Schenectady: October 25 through October 31

Ithaca: October 23 through October 29

Watkins Glen: October 25 through October 31

Buffalo and Rochester: October 27 through November 2

Niagara Falls: October 28 through November 3

The Catskills will also offer several chances to catch the colors. Hunter Mountain could peak as early as October 1 through October 7, while Woodstock is expected to reach its brightest point between October 20 and October 26.

The Best Time to Plan Your Utica-Area Fall Drive

If you want to keep things local, your safest bet is to plan your fall outing for October 21 through October 27.

For an earlier adventure, make the drive to Old Forge during the second week of October. If the season starts slipping away before you get outside, head west toward Syracuse or north toward Oswego during the final days of the month.

Explore Fall says its forecast model is approximately 80% accurate within three days, but peak dates can still change as the season unfolds. Checking New York’s weekly foliage reports before leaving home will give you the best chance of catching the leaves at their brightest.