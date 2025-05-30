You know the drill: the dog barks, the mail hits the box, and you yell from the kitchen, “It’s just the mail, Luna!” But here’s something you might not know. New York ranks 5th in the nation for dog-related attacks on U.S. Postal Service workers. 322 incidents were reported in 2024 alone.

Starting June 1, the USPS will launch its to raise awareness and, hopefully, reduce those numbers. The 2025 theme? “Secure Your Dog, Keep Deliveries on Track.” And while the tone is friendly, the message is serious.

The Not-So-Cute Side of Mail-Time

Let’s be real. We love our dogs. They’re family. They sleep in our beds, wear matching holiday pajamas, and maybe even have their own Instagram account. But even the sweetest doodle can turn protective when they see someone walk up the driveway.

And if you're thinking this only applies to the big cities, think again. Rochester made the national Top 20 cities list for USPS dog incidents with 23 reported cases last year.

How You Can Help

Want to protect your mail carrier and avoid a painful, expensive incident? Here’s what the USPS recommends:

Secure your dog before the mail arrives. Whether that means inside a room with a closed door, in the backyard, or on a secure leash.

Never accept mail in front of your dog. Dogs may interpret a simple mail handoff as a threat.

Remind kids not to take mail directly from the carrier. Your dog might think they need to step in to “protect the baby.”

Sign up for Informed Delivery at informeddelivery.usps.com to see what’s coming and when.

That Dog Bite Could Cost You

A single dog bite incident can cost pet owners thousands of dollars in medical bills, lost wages for the carrier, and even uniform replacement. If a carrier feels unsafe, your delivery can be suspended, which means you'll be making that annoying trip to the Post Office until the issue is resolved. In some cases, residents will even be required to rent a P.O. Box until the danger is gone.

What Mail Carriers Are Trained To Do

USPS carriers are trained not to assume any dog is safe, even if it’s wagging its tail. They never feed, pet, or approach dogs. They’re also equipped with scanners that remind them of known addresses with dog hazards and can use dog repellent if necessary.

But let’s be honest. None of us wants our dog to be “that dog.” So before your dog becomes another statistic, take a moment to prep your home for safe deliveries. You’ll be protecting your pet, your letter carrier, and your peace of mind.

