I know it feels like we just packed away the pool floats and pumpkin spice hasn’t even had its full moment yet. But the U.S. Postal Service is already thinking about Christmas morning, and if you want your cards and packages under the tree by December 24, you should be too.

The USPS has released its recommended 2025 holiday shipping deadlines, and trust me, this is not the year to wait until the last minute. The agency is projecting more than 850 million packages will move through the system this season.

USPS 2025 Holiday Mailing & Shipping Deadlines

For the “lower 48” states (aka everywhere except Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and territories):

USPS Ground Advantage: December 17

First-Class Mail (including holiday cards): December 17

Priority Mail: December 18

Priority Mail Express: December 20

For Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories:

USPS Ground Advantage: December 16

First-Class Mail: December 17

Priority Mail: December 18

Priority Mail Express: December 20

Pro tip: If you’re mailing overseas or to military addresses, check the USPS Holiday Shipping page for specific international deadlines.

