A Utica man who used the U.S. Postal Service to smuggle cocaine from Puerto Rico into Central New York has been sentenced to Federal Prison.

How Drugs Were Smuggled into New York

Willie Alvarado, 34, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison last week by Senior Judge David N. Hurd in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. The Crime? Alvarado used the postal service to smuggle cocaine into New York.

Court documents show that Alvarado began receiving these illicit packages in October 2022. Federal investigators intercepted one such package in May 2023, containing two kilograms—nearly five pounds—of cocaine. The drugs were intended for distribution in the Utica area.

The investigation also uncovered that Alvarado laundered at least $9,940 in drug proceeds in September 2023. In May 2024, Alvarado pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute and money laundering charges, sealing his fate.

