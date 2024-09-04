USPS Changes Could Impact Mail Delivery Times In New York

Mail can move at snail speed sometimes in Upstate New York. Some recent United States Postal Service changes could impact that delivery time even more.

According to CBS News, USPS still isn’t where they want to be financially. They rolled out a 10-year “Delivering for America” plan a few years ago with the strategic plan to help modernize and revitalize the postal service. Obviously, with such massive changes that required a huge chunk of change.

The new plan, which will be filed with the USPS' regulatory commission, comes about three years after the mail service embarked on a 10-year plan to stanch billions of dollars in losses and put the agency on the path to profitability."

One of the ways they hope to save money is by changing their delivery logistics. Under the changes proposed in late August, USPS would save nearly $3 billion by adjusting the pick-up and drop-off times for Post Offices that are far from regional hubs. By doing this, they can reduce transportation costs and the number of trips that go through neighborhoods. According to the fact sheet, 75% of First-Class Mail won’t be affected and in many cases, mail will actually move faster:

Delivery for approximately 75% of First-Class Mail will not be impacted by the refinements to our current service standards, and around two-thirds of mail will be delivered in 3 or less days. All First-Class Mail and USPS Ground Advantage will continue being delivered within 5 days. Our other products, like Marketing Mail and Periodicals, will also see improved service standards, with the day ranges for those products being shorter overall than they are today."

The Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, told them that in some rural areas mail could start showing up 12 hours later. Another USPS Spokesman told CBS that delivery from rural areas could take up to 24 hours longer but would still arrive within five days. We all know a lot of Upstate New York is rural, we would be impacted by this change.

You can read more of the changes online here. How would this make you feel here in New York State?

