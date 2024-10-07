7 Awesome And Useful Discounts New York College Students Can Score

College can be expensive. However, did you know that New York State college students can score and use these 7 discounts and deals?

The cost of college in New York State varies by school, whether it's public or private, and whether the student is a New York resident or not. Google has these stats to back the costs:

Public four-year colleges

In 2019–2020, the average tuition for in-state students was $8,467, while out-of-state students paid $22,669.

Public two-year colleges

In 2019–2020, in-state students paid $5,476, while out-of-state students paid $9,228.

Private schools

In 2019–2020, the average tuition and fees was $41,404.

SUNY

Tuition for New York residents is lower than for non-residents. For example, at a SUNY four-year college, tuition is $7,070 for New York residents and $17,280 for non-residents.

CUNY

Tuition for New York residents is lower than for non-residents. For example, undergraduate degree students pay $3,465 per semester if they are New York State residents and full-time.

The Excelsior Scholarship

This program makes college tuition-free for middle-class New Yorkers who plan to live and work in the state after graduation.

What Are Some Incredible Deals And Discounts College Students In New York Have?

New York is home to some of the country’s most desirable schools. We constantly read about how New York offers the best college towns, and best neighborhoods for students. One of the drawbacks of living and studying in New York State though is the cost. We are no stranger to spending money on everything.

Check out this rundown of some sweet student discounts that anyone enrolled at New York State colleges and universities are eligible for:

