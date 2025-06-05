In 2023, the New York State Board of Regents voted unanimously to prohibit public schools from using Indigenous-themed team names, mascots, and logos. The regulation, enforced by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), affected schools across the state. The policy aimed to eliminate the use of Native American imagery in public education settings.

However, critics have argued the ban is inconsistent, pointing out that mascots derived from other ethnic identities, such as “Dutchmen” and “Huguenots” were allowed to remain.

Federal Investigation and Title VI Violation

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights launched an investigation in response to a formal complaint from the Native American Guardians Association. The organization alleged that the mascot ban violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs that receive federal funding.

In its findings, the OCR concluded that the NYSED regulation discriminates against Native Americans by targeting Indigenous-related mascots while permitting others tied to racial or ethnic heritage. The DOE has ordered New York to rescind the mascot ban and issue letters of apology to affected tribes acknowledging the violation of Title VI.

Political Fallout and School District Pushback

The Massapequa School District, along with three others on Long Island, previously filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the mascot ban infringed on First Amendment rights. The lawsuit was dismissed in March for lack of evidence. Still, local leaders continue to resist the mandate, citing historical significance and strong community support for their mascots.

Political figures have weighed in on both sides of the debate. Republican leaders argue that the ban is an overreach that erases community history, while Democratic officials maintain that the policy promotes respectful representation and eliminates harmful stereotypes.

The US DOE Threatens to Pull Federal Funding

The DOE has given New York ten days to comply with its demands. If the state refuses to rescind the policy, the case may be referred to the Department of Justice, and federal funding could be at risk for noncompliance.

This development adds pressure on Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration, which has defended the mascot ban as part of broader educational equity efforts.

