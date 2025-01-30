When people think of the arts in New York, their minds often drift to Broadway shows, the Met, or the endless galleries of Chelsea. But while New York City is undoubtedly a global artistic powerhouse, a new ranking from SMU DataArts proves that Upstate New York is a major force in America’s arts scene. From Rochester to Auburn, communities across the region are setting the stage—literally and figuratively—for creativity, cultural expression, and economic growth.

Upstate New York is a Thriving Hub for the Arts

SMU DataArts, the National Center for Arts Research, released its annual ranking of the 40 most arts-vibrant communities in the U.S. Using their Arts Vibrancy Index, they analyzed more than 900 communities nationwide, considering factors like the number of arts organizations, public funding, arts-related employment, and the overall economic impact of the arts. The results? Upstate New York dominated the rankings, with several cities earning top spots for their cultural contributions.

Auburn: Small Town, Big Artistic Impact

Derick McKinney/Unsplash Derick McKinney/Unsplash loading...

Nestled in the Finger Lakes region, Auburn ranked #10 for small-sized arts communities. Despite its modest population, the city has an impressive artistic presence, with venues like the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, the Schweinfurth Art Center, and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art.

Read More: This Historical New York Landmark Turns 200 In 2025

Ithaca: Creativity Fueled by Youthful Energy

Fons Heijnsbroek/Unsplash Fons Heijnsbroek/Unsplash loading...

Ithaca, with its lively college town atmosphere, earned the #2 spot for medium-sized communities. Home to Cornell University and Ithaca College, the city thrives on youthful energy and innovative expression. The Ithaca Commons serves as a cultural hub, packed with galleries, street performances, and live music. The city hosts the Ithaca Festival of the Arts and even has a mural-lined downtown. It also ranked #1 in public arts funding.

Rochester: A Cultural Powerhouse

International Jazz Day 2019 All-Star Global Concert Getty Images/Herbie Hancock loading...

Ranking #15 among large cities, Rochester has a thriving arts economy. The city comes in sixth in the nation for employment in arts and cultural institutions. Rochester is home to world-renowned events like the Rochester International Jazz Festival and the Rochester Fringe Festival, which attract international talent and visitors. Art lovers can explore the George Eastman Museum, catch a Broadway tour at the historic West Herr Performing Arts Center, or experience live music at iconic venues like the Kodak Theater and Blue Cross Arena.

Syracuse: A Rising Star in the Arts Scene

Michael Afonso/Unsplash Michael Afonso/Unsplash loading...

For the first time, Syracuse found itself on the list, ranking #9 for medium-sized communities. Known for its eclectic festivals, from the Syracuse Jazz Festival to the Westcott Cultural Fair, the city continues to grow as an arts destination. Theater lovers can enjoy productions at Syracuse Stage, while contemporary art enthusiasts can explore the Everson Museum and smaller galleries like ArtRage and the Community Folk Art Center. With strong public funding and an increasing number of arts organizations, Syracuse is quickly becoming a cultural beacon.

Upstate New York’s success in the Arts Vibrancy Index showcases how investment in creativity can lead to national recognition and economic revitalization. With thriving galleries, world-class festivals, and unwavering public support, these communities prove that you don’t have to be in NYC to experience a dynamic arts scene.

Read More: Your 2025 Month-Month Must-Do Activities For New Yorkers

Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or just looking to explore something new, the region offers a vibrant and diverse arts landscape that’s worth celebrating.

Take New York's Most Scenic Spring Road Trip In 5 Days Spring time is in full swing all across New York State. Take time to get out this season and explore. Maybe take an epic scenic road trip over the course of 5 days.

We decided to ask ChatGPT to get the most epic, most iconic, and most scenic Spring Road Trip across New York State. Here's what it suggested: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler