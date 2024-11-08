If you haven’t gotten your tickets to this popular Polar Express train, you might be too late.

The Polar Express is this magical holiday train for the whole family to enjoy. You get dressed up in your comfiest pj’s, and hop aboard a decorated train that plays music and serves treats. It runs during the holiday season, and the immersive experience brings the classic story about a young boy’s journey to the North Pole to life.

However, tickets for these events go on sale early, and sell quickly.

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Utica’s Polar Express Train

Utica’s popular train ride departs from Union Station, traveling north while serving its riders hot cocoa and cookies.

Santa climbs aboard, once the train arrives at the North Pole and visits with each family - giving each one a Silver Bell. Everyone is encouraged to come in pajamas and don’t forget your camera! New this year are afternoon shows throughout December.

Polar Express Train Rides in Upstate New York

Passengers relive the classic tail as the Conductor walks through the train and punches their golden tickets. Dancing chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies and guests can follow along with the reading of The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg.

When the Polar Express arrives at the North Pole, Santa and his elves board the train and gift each passenger their first silver bell. Accessible options are available on this train.

Experience the magic of The Polar Express on this one-hour train ride set to the original movie soundtrack. Passengers will relive the classic holiday story as the Conductor punches golden tickets and chefs serve hot cocoa and cookies. Families can read along with Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved story while enjoying festive onboard entertainment. At the North Pole, Santa boards the train to hand out sleigh bells to each family. Guests are encouraged to wear their coziest pajamas and explore the railroad museum’s exhibits before or after the ride. Hungry? You can grab a bite from food vendors and enjoy your meal on the train!

Holiday Trains in Upstate New York

If you're not a fan of the Polar Express, you have options too.

Hop aboard the Candy Cane Express or the Christmas Tree train. Once on the Candy Cane Express, enjoy festive music in the decorated train cars, meet with Santa and visit with his elves.

Or jump on the Christmas Tree Limited where you'll take a train ride to a magical tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas Tree.

You can journey aboard the Santa Claus Express or the North Pole Express, both featuring festive and exciting experiences. The Santa Claus Express is a daytime train where children receive gifts from Santa (provided by you). The North Pole Express departs in the evening and travels to the North Pole station where Santa will be waiting. But not before viewing some spectacular lights.

Refreshments and hot chocolate are provided on both trains as well as the opportunity for photos with Santa.

Perfect for those who like smaller crowds. This small, 2-car holiday train allows you to visit with Santa aboard the Christmas Train. Bring your camera to capture your moments. Trains are heated but dress cozy.