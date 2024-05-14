Upstate New York’s Favorite Beer Festival Returns After 5-Year Break

One of Upstate New York's most popular beer festivals is back after a 5 year break, and it's a short drive from Central New York.

Belgium Comes to Cooperstown is returning to the grounds of Brewery Ommegang this fall after a five-year absence. This year’s festival will be held September 27th, 28th, and 29th at Ommegang, which is located just south of the village at 656 County Route 33.

The two-night, three-day festival features beer, food, live music, on-site camping, fireworks, axe throwing, tie-dyeing, and more. This year, Ommegang expects the event to feature more than 30 local, national, and Belgian brewers, pouring more than 100 different beers.

"After a long hiatus, we’re back with beers, music, food, and revelry! We’ve still got a lot to share as we get closer, and will continue to add more to our event page, but in the meantime here is what you can expect!"

In past years, according to Syracuse.com, the festival typically sold out in hours when tickets went on sale online. Brewers also planned ahead: Guest breweries often made special edition Belgian-style beers just for the event.

“The Belgium Comes to Cooperstown Festival is more than just a beer event; it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, camaraderie, and the creativity that brews in our community,” Jordan Egbert, brand manager at Brewery Ommegang, said in a news release. “We’re passionate about bringing exceptional beer and bucket-list experiences to the people we serve, so we couldn’t be more excited to bring BCTC back for everyone to enjoy.”

If you want pricing info, and a full lineup of what to expect, check out Ommegang's website here.

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips