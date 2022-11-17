Is Upstate New York Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets?
It's been said many times that the spirit of Christmas and the holiday season is about spreading cheer, and not receiving it. Does that mean in some ways that people choose to be cheap with their holiday budgets? Where does Upstate New York rank on holiday budgets?
Right out of the gate, New York State should be one of the homes of Christmas cheer. We're the home of the North Pole. You can visit the North Pole right outside of Lake Placid. You can even send your Santa letters to an address in Albany where Santa and the elves receive from a pipeline.
it turns out we're a little stingy when it comes to the Holidays. According to data from the financial gurus at Wallethub, it seems that New York is pretty tight on our Holiday budgets.
To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub calculated the maximum holiday budget for over 550 U.S. cities using five key characteristics of the population, such as income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio."
Here's a look at how New York cities across the state and Upstate ranked:
|Rank
|City
|Holiday Budget
|42
|New Rochelle, NY
|$2,098
|97
|Mount Vernon, NY
|$1,588
|150
|Yonkers, NY
|$1,364
|167
|Cheektowaga, NY
|$1,318
|246
|Schenectady, NY
|$1,114
|271
|Albany, NY
|$1,056
|340
|New York, NY
|$931
|356
|Rochester, NY
|$901
|375
|Buffalo, NY
|$876
|382
|Syracuse, NY
|$866
So clearly Syracuse, Buffalo, and Rochester don't have the highest budgets when it comes to the holidays. Is it because we are Grinches, or are we trying to save our money more? I would hope its the second answer there.
You can read the rest of the cities ranks online here.
What New York Food Banks Truly Need But Never Ask For
Stroll Thru 35 Themed Christmas Trees at CNY Farm Market to Find Perfect One For You
30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity